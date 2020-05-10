Political advisors stress construction of more exercise venues

Chinese national political advisors on Friday stressed the construction of more exercise venues to promote national fitness at an online consultative conference.

The conference was held by the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s top political advisory body, and presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang noted that enhancing the construction of exercise venues is a fundamental guarantee for the Healthy China initiative, calling for full recognition of the significance of the initiative as well as efforts to solve the imbalance between supply and demand in terms of the venues.

Political advisors at the conference agreed that the lack of venues goes against the people’s rapidly growing need for exercise, suggesting the construction of exercise venues be further underlined in the country’s 14th five-year development plan and the framework for the Healthy China initiative.

Places such as parks and vacated factories should be fully used as simple exercise venues, and the operation of stadiums could be innovated to make the most of the resources, they said.

New modes that combine sports with the internet, recuperation or tourism should also be further developed to capitalize on the advantages of different regions, according to the political advisors.