Experts predict that political challenges will emerge in Yemen by 2022.

Due to a reduction in food aid by the UN in 2022, 5 million people in the war-torn country will go hungry.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

While Yemen’s military escalation in 2021 added to humanitarian crises, analysts predict that the war-torn country will face a political challenge in 2022.

Yemeni researcher and military affairs analyst Ali al-Dahab told Anadolu Agency that his country will see more military operations in 2022, complicating the situation even more.

He predicted that military operations would “come to a halt at the border between the northern and southern governorates, resulting in a new conflict between the northern and southern parts of the country.”

“This could force local warring actors to reshape their alliances as a result of new facts on the ground,” he said.

In the new situation, he believes Yemen’s legitimate government will try to reduce its reliance on the Saudi-led coalition and instead focus on a local solution.

In 2022, Dahab predicted the emergence of a political challenge, claiming that any political vacuum within Yemen’s internationally recognized government would complicate the country’s seven-year-long conflict.

“A shift in international positions toward the conflict in Yemen could occur during the year 2022, including the amendment of UN Security Council Resolution 2216 or the adoption of a new resolution,” he predicted.

According to a UNICEF report released in December of last year, %20Yemen%27s%20prolonged%20armed%20conflict%20has%20left%2070%%20of%20the%20population%20in%20need%20of%20human%20aid,%20including%2011.3%20million%20children.

The situation has had a significant impact on children’s health and nutrition, according to the report, with 2.3 million children suffering from acute malnutrition and another 400,000 from moderate malnutrition.

The issue of food security persists.

The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) has attempted to reduce food assistance beginning in January due to a lack of funding from donors.

According to the United Nations, these cuts will “drive more people to famine.”

In a statement, the World Food Programme (WFP) said it was running out of funds to provide food aid to Yemen’s 13 million people.

It will only be able to feed 8 million people with reduced food aid, leaving another 5 million people at risk of starvation.

“We know that whenever we reduce the amount of food available, more people will be affected.”

