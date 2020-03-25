“Political discourse is not that of truth. Portugal should be doing more tests ”, says DGS source – Observer

It is a speech that has been repeated in recent days: “We are significantly increasing the capacity for testing”. It was said this Monday by the Secretary of State for Health, António Sales, repeating what had already been said in previous days. But the numbers don’t show it: there is no evident increase in the number of people tested. In addition, confusing numbers regarding testing capacity: on the same day, shortly after the Secretary of State spoke on 4,000 daily tests and 20,000 on stock, the prime minister spoke at 30,000 – without it being clear whether he was talking about daily or total capacity.

The confusion adds up to a complaint. Although the official response from the Portuguese authorities is normal, there are those who guarantee that political discourse is not a “discourse of truth”. It is a source from the General Directorate of Health (DGS), with direct knowledge of how the Government is managing the outbreak, which preferred to speak on condition of anonymity. To the Observer, he assured that the problem, in fact, is not only related to the careful choice of who should or should not be tested, by WHO guidance, but with the need to save the kits, because “Portugal has few tests” . “The political discourse should be: we have few tests, we cannot test everybody“, Says. With regard to the figures advanced in press conferences and interviews, the perplexity is the same: “One speaks of nine thousand and then one thousand”.

The guarantee is in addition to the warnings that, in recent days, have been made about the lack of transparency in the way the Portuguese authorities are handling suspected cases with regard to testing. Also to the Observer, Ricardo Mexia, from the National Association of Public Health Doctors, admits that there may be many more cases of infection in Portugal and that they are far from the radar, precisely, because the tests that would be necessary for patients are not being carried out. identify.

And this at a time when a phrase has already been heard and is repeated by government officials, all over the world, including Portugal: “Test, test, test”. The advice was given by the Director-General of WHO about a week ago as a way to alert countries to the fact that to combat the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus was to carry out more tests.

“We have a simple message for all countries:

test

test

test. Test every suspected # COVID19 case. If they test positive, isolate them & find out who they have been in close contact with up to 2 days before they developed symptoms & test those people too “[email protected] #coronavirus – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 16, 2020

It is true that the WHO maintains the recommendation to test suspected cases – people with contacts with infected and with symptoms -, but the strategy seems to run into other countries that are doing many more tests than Portugal, in proportional terms, becoming authentic success stories – not only in containing the outbreak, but also in what they learned about it.

Around here – at least in the most recent daily press conferences – the Portuguese are being guaranteed that it is being ability to test Covid-19 increased. In addition, mobile screening centers are being set up across the country to test people suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus. And even when it is said, as at the end of last week, that Portugal had the capacity to do 9 thousand tests daily, it is also explained that this capacity will only be used “if necessary”.

There is no official number: at least, DGS does not reveal it. But there is a value that we can conclude from the reports of the epidemiological situation in Portugal, released daily. This is because we can deduce that the sum of confirmed, unconfirmed cases and that are awaiting laboratory results correspond to the total number of people who have been tested. This is also the interpretation made by Ricardo Mexia, president of the National Association of Public Health Doctors, who regrets the lack of “hard data” and “transparency”.

So, starting from this Monday’s report, we can conclude that at least 13,674 thousand people have been tested. Also based on this number – and the evolution it has from day to day -, we can calculate the number of people tested daily. Thus, it appears that there is no clear increase in the number of people tested. In fact, since March 21, when at least 2,122 people were tested, there has even been a decrease: on the 22nd, that number dropped to 1,925 and this Monday is 1,895.

The finding is relevant, above all, when trying to assess how the increase curve for confirmed cases in the country is evolving. If fewer tests are performed, it is more likely that fewer infections will be detected.

Questioned by the Observer, the DGS also only refers to that same number, regarding suspected cases. It says that all of them – the 13,674 – were tested, but it does not advance how many tests were done for each person. It only confirms that there is more: “Some suspected cases have been tested for comparability at the Ricardo Jorge Institute. There are doubtful cases that had to be repeated and the recovered cases do three tests ”, the reply reads.

Although there is no official number, the DGS will be centralizing the registration of tests performed, not only in the public, but also in private laboratories and even those that are being made in mobile screening centers. This is what the DGS ‘response to the Observer’s questions indicates, without, however, providing a total.

Fernando Maltez, director of the Infectious Diseases Service at the Hospital de Curry Cabral, in Lisbon, and one of the consultants of DGS, also does not know for sure the number of tests carried out in Portugal. He adds that, in the place where he works, between 150 and 200 analyzes are carried out per day. And he gives an overview, in conversation with the Observer: “Anyone who has symptoms and an epidemiological history is tested, which, on the whole, makes him a suspect case”. That is, besides these, more people are not being tested – asymptomatic, for example.