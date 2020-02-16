Political, legal organs urged to better help battle epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official has called on the country’s political and legal organs to provide strong support to win the battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak while achieving this year’s economic and social development goals.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when chairing a meeting of the commission Thursday.

Guo urged officials to make solid efforts to safeguard China’s political security and social stability amid the epidemic.

Guo stressed to ensure that epidemic prevention and control work is done in line with the rule of law.

Illegal acts that hinder epidemic prevention and control work must be punished in accordance with the law, said Guo.

Guo also called for working out more convenient measures and improve online services to help business operators to resume work and production.