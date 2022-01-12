Political parties in Turkey have condemned the violence in Kazakhstan.

Political parties in Turkey are condemning the violence in Kazakhstan.

Turkiye will continue to support Kazakhstan’s peace and stability in any way it can, according to a joint declaration.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkiye’s political parties condemned the violence in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, pledging their support for the Central Asian country’s peace and stability.

“All parties in the Turkish parliament, with the exception of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), condemn acts of violence that endanger human life, disrupt public order, and cause property damage,” read a joint declaration signed by all parties in the Turkish parliament.

Turkiye has supported Kazakhstan since its independence in 1991, according to the declaration.

Turkiye will continue to provide all forms of assistance for peace and stability in Kazakhstan, which is critical for the region, according to the statement.

“We are pleased that the incidents have begun to subside and the situation in the country has begun to return to normal as a result of the people of Kazakhstan’s common sense and the prudent attitude of the (Kazakhstan’s) administration,” the statement continued.

On January 1st,

2, Protests erupted in Kazakhstan over an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in the city of Zhanaozen in Mangystau, which later devolved into clashes with the police, with the most violent incidents taking place in Kazakhstan’s former capital Almaty.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance from CSTO allies, and peacekeepers from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, and Tajikistan arrived in the country quickly, assisting Kazakh law enforcement in restoring order.