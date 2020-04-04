Political prisoners fear infection in dirty cells

FILE – In this file photo dated August 22, 2015, a Muslim Brotherhood member waves his hand out of a cage of a defendant in a courtroom in Torah Prison in southern Cairo, Egypt. In some cells in Iran, Egypt, Syria, and other Middle Eastern countries, dozens of prisoners have been penned up who have little access to hygiene or medical care. So if an infection does occur, the novel corona virus could be widespread. (AP Photo / Amr Nabil, file)

FILE – On this file photo dated November 1, 2008, Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh poses for a photo in her office in Tehran, Iran. Sotoudeh is incarcerated in Iran’s most feared Evin prison. In some cells in Iran, Syria, and other Middle Eastern countries, dozens of prisoners have been penned up who have little access to hygiene or medical care. So if an infection does occur, the novel corona virus could be widespread. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but it can lead to more serious illnesses or death in some, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP photo / Arash Ashourinia, file)

FILE – In this file photo dated March 24, 2020, workers spray disinfectants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on a billboard street depicting Syrian President Bashar Assad in Qamishli, Syria. In some cells in Iran, Syria, and other Middle Eastern countries, dozens of prisoners have been penned up who have little access to hygiene or medical care. So if an infection does occur, the novel corona virus could be widespread. Prison populations at risk include tens of thousands of political prisoners detained for advocating democracy, protests, or simple criticism of autocratic leaders. (AP photo / Baderkhan Ahmad, file)

FILE – In this file photo dated December 14, 2019, Taliban prisoners are praying in Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghanistan’s largest prison, Pul-e-Charkhi, was built for 5,000 prisoners in the 1970s and now houses 10,500. In some cells in Afghanistan, Iran, Egypt, Syria, and other Middle Eastern countries, dozens of prisoners have been penned up who have little access to hygiene or medical care. So if an infection does occur, the novel corona virus could be widespread. (AP photo / Rahmat Gul, file)

FILE – On this file photo dated July 18, 2017, alleged members of the Islamic State are sitting in a small room in a prison south of Mosul in Iraq. In some cells in Iraq, Iran, Syria, and other Middle East countries, dozens of prisoners have been penned up who have little access to hygiene or medical care. So if an infection does occur, the novel corona virus could be widespread. (AP photo / Bram Janssen, file)

CAIRO (AP) – Reza Khandan received the floor from friends who were imprisoned in the most feared Iranian prison, Evin. A prisoner and a guard in their cell block had been removed for suspected coronavirus, and two guards in the women’s ward had shown symptoms.

It was scary news. Khandan’s wife Nasrin Sotoudeh, one of Iran’s best-known human rights lawyers, is closely confined to this station with 20 other women. Just a few days earlier, 56-year-old Sotoudeh – known for defending activists, opposition politicians, and women accused of removing her headscarf – had held a five-day hunger strike demanding the release of prisoners to keep her from the virus to protect.

“The virus has entered the prison, but we don’t know how far it will go,” Khandan, who was also recently detained in Evin, told The Associated Press from Tehran.

“It will be impossible to control,” warned Khandan.

Tens of thousands of political prisoners are detained in Iran, Syria and other Middle East countries. They will be punished for everything from advocating democracy and promoting the rights of women or workers to holding Islamist views, protesting, or simply criticizing autocratic leaders on Facebook or YouTube.

The alarm is growing about the danger posed by the coronavirus pandemic to prisoners: if a security guard, a visitor or a new inmate introduces the infection, the virus could rage through a captive population that cannot protect itself.

The conditions are of the utmost importance for the rapid spread of the disease. Dozens of inmates are often packed in dirty cells without access to hygiene or medical care. Torture, poor nutrition and other ill-treatment make prisoners weaker and more vulnerable.

So far, Iran, facing thousands of people infected and hundreds dead before the biggest outbreak in the Middle East, has not confirmed any coronavirus cases in its prisons. But Khandans is one of several reports of cases that have emerged from Iranian institutions. Egypt and Syria, where a large number of political prisoners live, have also reported no cases in prisons.

Concern about prisons is worldwide. Several countries – including Iran – have released some inmates to reduce the crowd. Others say they sterilize cells, stop family visits, or increase surveillance of guards and staff. Prison riots have broken out among inmates in several countries, fearing that not enough will be done.

In authoritarian countries, it is even more difficult to ensure that inmates are protected. Activists, rights organizations and aid groups have become more courageous when it comes to urging governments in the region to act. Amnesty International urged Iran to free more prisoners, especially right-wing defenders and peaceful demonstrators.

“You shouldn’t be in custody at all,” it said.

Egypt briefly arrested four women last week, including three relatives of a prominent detained activist, who were demanding the release of prisoners. Mohsen Bahnasi, an Egyptian lawyer who also called for the release of prisoners, was arrested from home, although according to the Arab Network for Human Rights Information, it was not clear why.

The International Committee of the Red Cross – one of the few organizations that sometimes have access to prisons in the region – is stepping up its efforts to help.

“We have to act now to prevent it from getting into detention centers. It will be almost impossible to contain it afterwards, ”said Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC Regional Director for the Middle East.

He said the ICRC has already started distributing soap, disinfectants, and protective equipment in prisons in several locations in the Middle East. It has asked Syria for permission to do the same in its facilities and is confident that it will have access, he said.

Syria is the darkest black hole in the region. During the long civil war, tens of thousands of activists, demonstrators and others were barely swallowed in the prisons run by President Bashar Assad’s government.

Syria has confirmed nine coronavirus cases and one death, none of them in its prisons.

If the corona virus spreaded inside the prison walls, it would be doubtful whether the outside world would find out, Dr. Amani Ballour, who previously ran a hospital in a rebel-held enclave near the Syrian capital Damascus.

“The regime doesn’t care,” she said. “If there is an outbreak, they won’t declare it because they’re killing prisoners anyway – or trying to.” Ballour has searched for her brother and brother-in-law unsuccessfully in Syrian prisons for nine years. “I can’t imagine anyone surviving the regime’s prisons,” she said.

The conditions inside are perhaps the worst in the region. Rights groups and former detainees describe Syria’s detention centers as slaughterhouses where prisoners are tortured, including beatings, burns, electric shocks, mutilation, and rape. The authorities almost never confirm arrests, and detainees are excluded from the regular prison system without contact with the outside world.

Up to 50 people are locked up for weeks, months and years in a 4 x 6 meter cell – they sleep on top of each other, are almost never allowed to take a bath due to the lean and lazy food and the dirty water. Amnesty International estimated that between 2011 and 2015, 17,723 people were detained across Syria, with the actual number likely to be higher. There is no reason to believe that conditions have changed since then, Amnesty’s Lynn Maalouf said.

There is an “intentional policy to let people die from disease,” said Mohammad al-Abdallah, director of the Washington-based Syria Justice and Accountability Center. The crowded, dirty cells are “exactly the formula a disease like corona needs to grow,” he said.

The US State Department warned last week that an outbreak in the Syrian prison would be “devastating” and called on Damascus to release all arbitrarily detained civilians, including the Americans.

Among the detained Americans is Majd Kamalmaz, who disappeared one day after entering Syria in February 2017 to visit the family for the first time in six years. The 62-year-old Virginia clinical psychologist was not involved in politics and was involved in international humanitarian work.

“We still don’t know why they arrested him,” said his daughter Maryam.

At her home outside of Dallas, Texas, Maryam’s family takes all precautions against the pandemic: she and her children have not left the house for days, and her husband only goes out to get food. She is worried about her mother, who is alone in an apartment nearby. Majd’s disappearance “has really affected her health and she is getting sick very easily,” said Maryam.

“We are very, very concerned” that her father could be infected with coronavirus, she said. He is diabetic and has had a stroke and a heart attack.

In January, a contact in Syria informed the family that Kamalmaz had been transferred from his prison, but they have no idea why or where. He may have been closely watched under pressure from American and European officials for his release.

“We know that the Syrian regime doesn’t care much about human life and the idea that they say, oh yes, he might have died of the corona virus and doesn’t really care much is very worrying for us,” said Maryam.

In Iran, authorities say they have temporarily released around 100,000 inmates – about half of the prison population – as a sign of their concern about the outbreak.

But hundreds of prisoners of conscience and other dissidents remain in custody, Amnesty said. There have been several reports of coronavirus cases in Iranian prisons, including two deaths, although the government has not confirmed any.

Siamak Namazi, a non-freed Iranian-American businessman, has reported “multiple cases in his hallway” at Evin prison, said his Washington-based lawyer Jared Genser.

A prisoner on leave, Babak Safari, said in an online video that he had a fever, chills, and difficulty breathing immediately after leaving the prison and had to be hospitalized. He said he was certain that he had been infected with coronavirus in prison.

“All political prisoners held in Tehran prison are in great danger. Save them, ”said Safari.

In some places, prisoners appear to be whipping for fear of the virus. Italy, Colombia and Jordan have all seen rioting among inmates who have complained about inadequate protection, and a number of prison riots have broken out in Iran. Palestinians in Israeli prisons have threatened hunger strikes after a guard tested positive.

In eastern Syria, militants of the Islamic group have caused unrest in a prison led by US-backed Kurdish fighters. A spokesman for the Kurdish-led armed forces, Mustafa Bali, said there was apparently no connection with the fears of the corona virus. But the overcrowding has plagued the more than two dozen facilities where the Kurds detain about 10,000 IS fighters, including 2,000 foreigners whose homelands have refused to repatriate them.

Afghanistan’s largest prison, Pul-e-Charkhi, was built for 5,000 prisoners in the 1970s and now houses 10,500.

It is impossible to keep a safe distance “when two people sleep together on one meter,” said Naiz Mohammad, one of around 3,000 Taliban in prison, by telephone from his cell. He said promises of additional soap and disinfectant had not been made.

“Everyone here is concerned. When you see the cells, the bars, the locks, everything is dirty, ”he said.

In Egypt, families are desperate for information about relatives in prisons where, according to rights groups, overcrowding, abuse and poor hygiene are widespread.

Tens of thousands have been raided since 2013, expanding from Islamists to advocates of secular democracy and government critics. During that time, the government built more than a dozen new prisons and repeatedly said the conditions were humane. A handful of activists and other prisoners have been released in the past few weeks.

Former prisoners, however, said the cells are still often tightly packed. A meme distributed online showed a photo of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who was sitting 2.5 meters from his ministers – and found that in the prisons, this room could be filled by 10 prisoners. Former President Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by el-Sissi in 2013, collapsed in court and died last year. His family and lawyers blamed poor conditions and lack of medical care.

Celine Lebrun Shaath said her husband, Palestinian-Egyptian activist Ramy Shaath, was housed with 18 others in a 25-square-meter cell, and any illness or scabies easily passed between them. Ramy Shaath, the son of a former Palestinian Foreign Minister, was arrested but not charged last summer and his wife, a French citizen, was deported.

She noted that while visits and deliveries of food or other supplies to prisoners are prohibited, guards and other personnel move in and out of their homes and neighborhoods and take overcrowded public transport.

“The doors are open to them. We are concerned about the entire system.”

