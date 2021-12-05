Politicians are using youth media such as JOE to connect on TikTok and Snapchat as young voters abandon Facebook.

Politicians are using youth media like JOE to connect on TikTok and Snapchat as young voters abandon Facebook.

JOE made the most-watched social media video of the last election, with 85 million views.

From Barack Obama’s deft use of social media to win the White House in 2008 to Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 and Jeremy Corbyn’s 2017 “youthquake” campaign, Facebook has been a crucial battleground in 21st-century elections on both sides of the Atlantic.

However, if young voters continue to spend their time elsewhere, Mark Zuckerberg’s platform will lose relevance for political strategists in the future.

“Facebook is losing its luster as a platform with which young people identify,” says Matthew McGregor, a digital media expert who worked with Obama’s campaign on the historic victory.

“It’s where you put that nice staid photo from your graduation day so your parents and grandparents can see it, but it’s not where you laugh and interact with your friends.”

Young people spend the majority of their time on Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.”

Only a few Westminster MPs are proficient in these newer platforms.

Dehenna Davison, a 28-year-old Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland, and Sarah Owen, a 38-year-old Labour MP for Luton North, are two genuine communicators, according to McGregor.

This is where youth-targeted publishers, such as JOE, which specializes in posting directly to social media, can influence young voters.

With its animated mash-up of Pulp’s “Common People,” JOE demonstrated its understanding of the intersection of youth media and politics by replacing Jacob Rees-Mogg with Jarvis Cocker and rewriting the lyrics: “I want to leave the Common Market, want to keep out foreign people like you.” The 2019 clip has over 10 million views.

Rees-Mogg, who is no slouch on social media despite his Victorian demeanor, praised the “clever spoof” but bemoaned a grammatical error in the subtitles.

JOE created the most-watched social media video of the last election, a vox pop featuring British faces reacting to American healthcare prices, highlighting the NHS’s value. It has been viewed 85 million times.

“There is no secret sauce,” says JOE’s head of news and politics, Oli Dugmore.

“It’s well-made…and it speaks to the audience in their own language.”

JOE began as a sports-focused digital publisher for young men, gaining visibility by sponsoring the shorts. It was founded in Ireland but quickly became popular in the UK.

