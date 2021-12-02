Politicians from the opposition who are calling for tougher Covid restrictions are laughing hysterically.

Opposition politicians who are calling for tougher Covid restrictions are laughing hysterically.

THE HEADLESS CHICKENS ARE RETURNING TO THE HOUSE.

Nobody knows if the Omicron Covid strain is dangerous or not.

“Less,” says the South African doctor who first noticed it.

Even so, opposition politicians in this country are erupting in hysteria.

The SNP and Wales’ Labour leader have called for an emergency four-nation COBRA meeting, but to no avail.

They want new travel restrictions despite the fact that the variant is already present and spreading.

Nicola Sturgeon wants a new Scottish furlough scheme that isn’t funded by the Scottish government.

Masks should be worn everywhere, according to Labour.

The heads of the school want to break up early.

This isn’t a group of leaders.

They’re laughing hysterically.

For the time being, the government’s precautions are reasonable.

It’s also a good idea to speed up the jabs’ delivery.

Harsher restrictions result in the loss of freedoms, businesses, and education, as well as lower growth and holiday misery.

For tyrannical politicians with secure jobs, it’s free.

For the rest of us, no.

How can the BBC ever hope to have a friendly relationship with Prince William now?

After the Bashir scandal, it was already on shaky ground.

Despite William’s protests, it has now assisted Netflix in producing The Crown’s version of the Diana interview, which has been a source of pain for him for the past 26 years.

It’s also made a documentary about the princes’ blatant bias against Harry and Meghan, with reports that they tried to coin the amusing moniker “Sussexit” to appease their complaints about “Megxit.”

Almost alone in the United Kingdom, BBC employees appear to be fully committed to the Montecito deception.

It’s as if a Communist dictator issued an order.

It will not be enough for MPs to be non-racist or non-sexist in the future.

“Anti-racism, inclusion, and diversity” must be actively promoted.

To put it another way, they must be visibly and energetically “awake” or the Committee for Standards will punish them.

What criteria will be used to assess their enthusiasm, or lack thereof?

Such chilling, Orwellian left-wing diktat will make voters squirm.

Keir Starmer decided to rearrange Labour’s deckchairs out of the blue.

He either forgot or didn’t care to inform his deputy, Angela Rayner.

Yvette Cooper has returned to the starting lineup.

Wes Streeting, a moderate, has been promoted.

Starmer wants voters to believe he’s finally moved on from the Corbyn era and that Labour is now capable of running the country.

The issue is this:

Is anyone still paying attention to his inept leadership and fence-sitting after 18 months?