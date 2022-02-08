‘Politicians get chastised,’ says minister, claiming that the Prime Minister’s Jimmy Savile slur did not incite Keir Starmer’s attack.

As Tory MPs call for the Prime Minister to apologise, Technology Minister Chris Philp defends Boris Johnson, saying that “people get their record criticised all the time.”

Boris Johnson did not “incite, justify, or prompt” the abuse directed at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer last night, according to a Government minister.

The Prime Minister’s false claim that Sir Keir failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions (DPP) did not result in “the terrible harassment and intimidation” seen in Westminster on Monday evening, according to Technology Minister Chris Philp.

As he faced baseless accusations of “protecting paedophiles” and protesters shouting about Savile, the Labour leader had to be rescued by police near Parliament.

Mr Philp, on the other hand, said he didn’t believe the incident was caused by Mr Johnson’s baseless remarks in the Commons last week.

“I don’t think that’s why it happened,” he told Sky News, “because… the people involved in that fracas have previously done similar things to people like Michael Gove and BBC journalist Nick Watt.”

“Jimmy Savile was mentioned.

They also mentioned Julian Assange, Covid-19, and the opposition in general on several occasions.

“I don’t believe you can attribute that to what the Prime Minister said.”

You can’t hold him responsible for the fact that that mob was clearly acting in an unacceptable manner.”

“You can’t blame or point the finger at the Prime Minister,” he continued.

Mr Johnson “rightly clarified” his remarks, according to the minister, within a couple of days.

“People’s records are constantly criticized,” he continued later.

The Prime Minister’s record will be criticized the entire time.

Politicians are constantly chastised.”

Mr Johnson has been urged by a number of Tory MPs to apologize and publicly retract his Savile slur.

“What happened to Keir Starmer tonight outside parliament is appalling,” tweeted Julian Smith, who previously served as Mr Johnson’s Northern Ireland secretary.

The false Savile slurs leveled against him must be fully withdrawn for the sake of our democracy and his security.”

Sir Roger Gale, a senior Tory, urged Mr Johnson to apologize in the Commons on Tuesday for the abuse, which he feared was the result of Mr Johnson’s “deliberately careless” Savile allegation.

The Conservative MP who chairs the Commons Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood, also told the Prime Minister to “apologise please.”

