Politicising Covid-19 like playing with fire, WHO director general says after Trump attack – video

‘Please don’t politicise this virus,’ urges World Health Organization director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus a day after US president Donald Trump tried to pin blame on the WHO for thousands of American deaths from the coronavirus. Trump accused the WHO of having ‘called it wrong’ and threatened to pull funding. Ghebreyesus gives a stern warning to those seeking to score political points amid the pandemic: ‘If you want to have many more body bags, then you do it. You have many other ways to prove yourselves. This is not the one to use for politics, it’s like playing with fire’