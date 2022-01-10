Politics roundup: Five stories you might have missed, from Gove’s lift mishap to a pay raise for MPs squabble

Politics roundup: Five stories you might have missed, from Gove’s lift mishap to the MPs’ pay raise squabble

Today in Westminster, here’s a recap of the political stories you might have missed.

Michael Gove’s efforts to “level up” were thwarted when he became stuck in a BBC lift for more than 30 minutes.

After being let out of the lift, the Levelling Up Secretary joked that the incident might have inspired a new episode of BBC satire W1A.

He also revealed that in an attempt to hasten his release, he sent a text message to the chairman of the BBC.

The mishap at Broadcasting House forced him to postpone his appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“You successfully leveled me up after more than half an hour in the lift, so I’m delighted to be here,” Mr Gove said on the show.

Jeremy Corbyn is considering forming a new political party because he fears that despite being the party’s leader for nearly five years, he will never be reinstated as a Labour MP.

According to the Telegraph, the Islington North MP could turn his charity, the Peace and Justice Project, into a political party and run on its ticket in the next election.

Such a move could cause havoc within Labour ranks, as the new party may tempt left-wing MPs who are dissatisfied with Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Many in Mr Corbyn’s inner circle, including his wife Laura Alvarez, have urged him to form the new party and accept his time as a member of Labour has come to an end, according to the paper.

Scottish Labour’s candidates in the upcoming council elections and the next UK general election will all be “pro-UK,” according to the party’s leader.

Anas Sarwar stated that his party supports “reforming and renewing” the United Kingdom rather than Scottish independence, and that all candidates should share this viewpoint.

He went on to say that candidates who had previously supported leaving the union but had since changed their minds would not be barred from running.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Scottish Labour leader, was reported to be considering allowing pro-independence candidates to run in the next general election.

Michael, a Cabinet minister, has given Tony Blair an unlikely vote of confidence.

