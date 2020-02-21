POLL-Hungary central bank to hold fire; inflation…

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Feb 20 – The National Bank of Hungary is expected to leave interest rates unchanged next Tuesday, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, after the bank’s hawkish turn on higher-than-expected inflation helped put a floor under the falling currency.

All 14 economists in a Feb. 17-19 survey said the bank would leave its base rate at 0.9%, the region’s lowest. The 11 analysts who gave a forecast for the overnight deposit rate said it would also stay at -0.05%.

A jump in headline inflation to 4.7% in January and a plunge in the forint to record lows past 340 to the euro last week prompted central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy to pledge that the bank would use all available tools if needed to combat high inflation.

His remarks, which economists said represented a hawkish turn for central Europe’s most dovish central bank, and its measures to gradually curb market liquidity since the start of the year have already tightened financing conditions.

“We think that rates will be used only after the space for tightening through the crowded-out liquidity has been exhausted,” said analyst Georgi Deyanov at Morgan Stanley. “Meanwhile, the March meeting will be important too as we will get fresh NBH forecasts.”

The three-month Budapest Interbank Offered Rate jumped to around 0.6% this week, sharply above the 0.2% analysts forecast on a 12-month horizon in last month’s survey before the unexpectedly high January inflation reading and renewed falls in the forint.

Analysts now expect the BUBOR to stabilise at about 0.5% over the next 12 months. The consensus forecast sees no change in key rates this year despite the expected inflation path shifting somewhat higher in 2020 from last month’s survey.

On Wednesday the bank, which held a meeting with local lenders on the recent spike in BUBOR rates, said liquidity would tighten further even with the current level of its swaps providing forint liquidity.

News of the meeting, where the bank was said to have expressed some unease with the pace of increase in the BUBOR, sparked a fresh round of volatility in local financial markets, with the forint easing from one-month highs near 334 per euro to 337.80 on Thursday morning.

Deputy Governor Nagy said last week that the bank expected inflation to return to within its 2% to 4% tolerance range by March. It will review necessary steps when data come in its March inflation report. February inflation data will be published on March 10.

“Despite the recent uptick in inflation, we see the base rate remaining untouched through 2022 as economic activity is expected to slow, so pressure on inflation will ease too,” said economist Peter Virovacz at ING Bank in Budapest.

“We expect the Bubor to come down as the liquidity situation will normalise, but we will not go back to the start of the year levels.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)