Poll: Should all teachers be prioritised as part of Ireland’s vaccination plan?

ANNUAL TEACHERS’ CONFERENCES will begin today, and look set to be dominated by a subject that’s been on everyone’s minds over the past few months: vaccines.

Teachers’ unions are considering balloting their members about staging industrial action following the government’s move last week to change the way people are prioritised for vaccines to an age-based system.

Those who have underlying conditions that could be worst affected by Covid-19 are already being vaccinated, and will continue to be prioritised as well.

But the government believes that an age-based approach will make the vaccine rollout quicker and more transparent, while also protecting the most vulnerable in society first.

Teachers unions’ argue that their members should all be prioritised because they are working on the frontline and their work is essential to the re-opening of society.

The issue doesn’t look like it’s going away too soon, so today we’re asking what you think: Should all teachers be prioritised as part of Ireland’s vaccination plan?