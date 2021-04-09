Poll: Should students wear school uniforms?

THE TOPIC OF school uniforms has become a talking point among many again this week as pupils and families prepare for the return to the classrooms next Monday.

While a growing number of schools in Ireland don’t have a uniform and allow students to wear clothing of their choice, the majority of educational settings across the nation still adhere to a uniform policy.

In an article with The Journal, business owner Louisa Meehan says the arguments in favour of school uniforms don’t stack up anymore.

“I question the rationale behind putting kids into designated outfits to make them look like everyone else and then educating them to think critically and encouraging them to stand out from the crowd,” Meehan writes.

So, today we want to know… Should students wear school uniforms?