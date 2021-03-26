Poll: Should the 5km limit be eased next week?

LAST NIGHT’S FINE Gael and Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meetings both heard calls for the 5km limit to be eased next week.

Fine Gael sources at the meeting said a number of TDs said they were in favour of putting the restrictions on a county-wide or regional basis depending on the incidence rate of the virus.

Several Fianna Fáil TDs are understood to have called for a full lifting of the travel restrictions, and for outdoor activities to be permitted. The meeting was also told by some that the 5km limit was “bordering on ridiculous”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the situation is “very fragile” but that Level 5 restrictions had worked to date in terms of lowering the numbers from the January highs.

Government has previously indicated a slight easing of restrictions is on the cards from 5 April, most likely to centre around construction and the 5km travel limit, to some degree.

Under the Health Act, people who breach the 5km rule can be fined €100 on-the-spot by gardaí. Exercising within your 5kn zone and going shopping for food and other essential items are deemed a reasonable excuse.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Today we’re asking: Should the 5km limit be eased next week?