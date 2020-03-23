Pompeo arrives in a cul-de-sac in Kabul because of the exchange of Taliban prisoners

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to a dead end between the Afghan government and the Taliban on Monday due to a planned prisoner exchange to Kabul.

Pompeo undertook the unannounced trip to Kabul, although senior US officials have drastically cut back most international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pompeo’s visit coincided with U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s efforts to settle the prisoner-swap dispute, which threatens to undermine a young peace process that was launched last month in a Taliban-US agreement.

Khalilzad urged both the Afghan government and the Taliban to secure the release of prisoners to clear the way for direct peace talks between opponents, and cited the outbreak of the corona virus as another reason to move forward quickly. The authorities in Afghanistan put the number of confirmed cases on Sunday at 34, but limited testing and weaknesses in the health infrastructure fear that the actual number is higher.

“Everyone knows that the coronavirus threat makes the release of prisoners all the more urgent,” said Khalilzad in a tweet, adding that “everyone is committed to reducing violence, inter-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire Have expressed. “

The two sides spoke on Sunday of a Skype video conference brokered by the United States and Qatar, Afghan officials and the Taliban said. Due to travel restrictions that precluded a face-to-face meeting as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, both sides opted for a virtual meeting.

“Both sides exchanged options for the first technical steps towards the release of prisoners,” said the Afghan National Security Council in a subsequent statement. The Council also said that violence reduction, direct peace talks and a permanent ceasefire were also discussed.

A Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, confirmed the online discussion in a tweet, but said the conversation was focused only on the exchange of prisoners.

The Afghan government has advocated gradual release of Taliban prisoners under certain conditions, while the Taliban has insisted that up to 5,000 Taliban members be released in advance to start direct peace talks.

The planned prisoner exchange was part of an agreement between the United States and the Taliban that was signed in Doha last month and required the withdrawal of American troops within 14 months to allow the Taliban to conduct peace talks with its enemies in the Afghan government.

Under the agreement, the United States promised to request the release of up to 5,000 Taliban fighters from the Afghan government in exchange for around 1,000 Afghan insurgency troops.

However, the Afghan government was not a signatory to the agreement, and officials in Kabul are reluctant to hand over prisoners to the Taliban without firm guarantees that the insurgency is ready to negotiate real peace and stop its attacks.

The pioneering discussions between the Afghan government and the Taliban should begin on March 10, a deadline that has come and gone with little movement.

Meanwhile, the Taliban’s violence against Afghan security and defense forces has continued. According to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, 27 people were killed in the recent attack.

“This heinous act by the Taliban is a clear example of their commitment to continued violence and against the AFG peace process,” said Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Apart from the dispute over the release of prisoners, the Afghan government is plagued by a deep political divide. Two rivals claim to be the legitimate winners of the recent presidential election. President Ashraf Ghani was declared the winner, but runner-up Abdullah Abdullah claimed that the poll was fraudulent and that a rival inauguration ceremony was held on the day Ghani was sworn in.

US officials have so far been unable to resolve the disagreement.

To further complicate the situation, President Trump has not yet proposed a permanent replacement for former Ambassador John Bass, who left Kabul in January. Instead, the US embassy is temporarily managed by Ross Wilson, the former long-time foreign service officer, under the title “Charge D’Affaires”.