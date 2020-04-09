Pompeo: “There is no sanction that prevents sending humanitarian aid to Iran or Venezuela”

Mike R. Pompeo has been the US Secretary of State since April 2018. He came to office after just over a year at the helm of the CIA. Born in California, he is of Italian descent and was from 2011 until his appointment to the CIA, a member of the House of Representatives for a Kansas district. This Wednesday he held a telephone interview about the consequences of the coronavirus with a group of European media including ABC, “Corriere della Sera”, “The Spectator”, “L’Opinion” and “Bild”.

President Trump is concerned about Chinese disinformation about the origin of the virus. There have been Chinese officials who have suggested that the virus was imported into China and even reported to be of North American origin. What concern is there about misinformation on this issue?

The whole world needs transparency and accurate data and information. Any country or any leader who tries to undermine that with disinformation about a health crisis represents a risk. The reason that transparency and openness are necessary is not only because of the origin of the pandemic. Also for the present. Where is it, how many cases are there, what is the nature of the disease and how do those affected progress? How we treat them, what therapies… all this requires enormous transparency and any country that practices disinformation puts people’s lives at risk. Not only those of their own citizens, but that of citizens throughout the world.

Weeks ago, very early on, the president made it very clear when a senior Chinese official spoke about this, hinting that the virus had been brought to China by the United States Army, that this was absolutely false and he wanted the truth to be recorded. This is a pandemic that started in Wuhan, China. And it is essential that both parties are clear about it in order to face the crisis before us and prevent it from ever happening to the world again. All countries have an obligation to share information. We have tried for a long time to get our medical team to Beijing and we have not succeeded. To do this work requires cooperation from all countries. Of all. It is not about talking about cooperation, but about real action, achieving objectives. Here it is about saving lives, responding to this pandemic effectively.

For that it is necessary that journalists have the freedom to get the information. International teams must be given the freedom to investigate, how the outbreak occurred, how it spread, and how we are responding to it. All this is essential if we are to achieve the global result to which all the citizens of the planet are entitled.

Why is the United States not lifting sanctions on Venezuela and Iran during the coronavirus crisis? (The secretary of state takes five seconds before responding.)

In each of those cases, in Venezuela and Iran, the humanitarian aid they need – and Iran has been badly hit by the coronavirus – there is no sanction preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid to any of them. The sanctions do not apply to the shipment of medicines and pharmaceutical equipment. In fact, I know that in the case of Iran there are countries that have managed to deliver humanitarian aid. USA It has offered that aid to both countries and also to North Korea. We understand that this is a human crisis and we confront it as such. But it should also be borne in mind that the first response in each country must be that its leaders take charge first. May they make good decisions for their people.

Iran is a country that sponsors terrorism and is trying to raise money. If he succeeds, it will not benefit the people, if the lessons of history serve as a guide. It will not be used to buy medicine for the Iranians, it will go to corrupt officials who have a long history of diverting humanitarian aid into their own pockets and into those of their terrorist allies. The Iranians themselves know this. And that is why so many dissidents and former political prisoners have written to the International Monetary Fund asking that they not be given direct financial aid.

We want to improve the lives of the people of Venezuela, Iran, North Korea. We want them to get humanitarian aid, we will support it with all our forces, there are no sanctions that prevent it. But aid in this crisis cannot be used to fill the pockets of members of regimes that have been so destructive to their own people.

Trump and Macron have had discussions about holding a Security Council meeting in the coming days. Given your relations with Beijing, do you still want that meeting to take place?

The President has been in constant contact with leaders from around the world. There has been a meeting of the G-20, he has spoken with all the leaders of the G-7, he has spoken with many others as well. I think there is still a lot of work to do. The challenge of the virus is still there so President Trump is looking forward to committing and working with all countries with all countries. And that, of course, includes China to work together and resolve this global pandemic. The leaders will agree on the formats and the meetings. But let there be no misunderstanding: the US They have led and will continue to lead in helping the world overcome this pandemic.

USA and Germany have always been reliable allies. What do you expect from Germany in this situation?

We have been in contact with our German colleagues at all levels of the Government and our agencies, not just the dialogue between the Secretary of State and the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Not only our health teams. Also our economic teams, because that will be the next issue that will occupy us all. I know that our German colleagues are working with their European partners to give a global response to revive the global economy.

Our expectation for Germany is that it will continue to do what we have done together for decades and decades. A coordinated response for the economy and regarding tactical issues, in the crisis that is coming, we are well coordinated so that as equipment becomes available, we work on therapies and vaccines. USA and Germany will coordinate and share information. We will do it in a transparent way and we will work so that the citizens of our two countries come out of this crisis, protect our citizens and promote prosperity. We have had great cooperation so far and I don’t think that will change in the future. .