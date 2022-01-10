Poorer areas may be short-changed by Brexit as a result of Vote Leave’s broken promises to cut energy bills.

Poorer areas may be short-changed by Brexit as a result of Vote Leave’s broken promises to lower energy bills.

EU structural funds are not being fully replaced as Johnson and Gove backtrack on their promise to abolish fuel VAT.

Since joining forces on the Vote Leave campaign in 2016, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove’s political fortunes have been inextricably linked.

Their dynamic is fascinating, from that famous photo of them looking shell-shocked the morning after the referendum result, to Gove’s knifing of Johnson in the subsequent Tory leadership race, to their complex relationship as PM and Cabinet minister.

Although their opinions on how to deal with Omicron have recently diverged (Gove backed more restrictions before Christmas), they are more aligned on Brexit.

And today, the Levelling Up Secretary echoed the Prime Minister in dismissing calls for a VAT cut on energy to help ease rising energy prices, a policy that was once a key selling point for the Leave campaign.

In case you missed it, Gove and Johnson wrote a joint article in The Sun six years ago, arguing that “when we vote Leave, we will be able to scrap this unfair tax,” and promising that “fuel bills will be lower for everyone.”

Given the recent price hikes that millions have experienced, and more expected in April, the pledge appears hollow.

Last week, however, the Prime Minister distanced himself from his 2016 promise, saying that a VAT cut would be “a bit of a blunt instrument” and that its blanket nature would result in savings for those who don’t need it.

Gove stuck to his guns today, arguing that “a balanced approach means that when we can help, we help those in the most difficult circumstances first.” Help will be targeted at those in the most need, he said, but not through a VAT cut.

There is, however, another “Brexit bonus” that hasn’t materialized as expected, and it’s all about “leveling up.”

The government plans to replace EU cash for poorer areas (known as structural funds) with a new “UK Shared Prosperity Fund” (UKSPF), which will begin operations in April.

However, the harsh reality about its funding was buried in the recent spending review.

The UK receives £1.3 billion per year in structural funding as a member of the EU.

The Treasury has done so.

