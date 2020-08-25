Poorest hit hardest by coronavirus as family living standards ‘severely damaged’

Living standards of the poorest families have been clobbered during the coronavirus crisis, a grim report reveals today.

Low-income households are also battling high stress levels, according to a study by the Child Poverty Action Group and the Church of England.

The report, ‘Poverty in the Pandemic: The impact of coronavirus on low-income families and children’, is based on a survey of 285 hard-up households with kids eligible for free school meals, and 21 in-depth interviews.

About eight of out 10 of those questioned admitted they were in a worse financial position than before the Covid-19 outbreak struck in March.

Half were much worse off because their income plunged while costs climbed.

Desperate parents told how they planned to sell jewellery so they could afford to let their kids carry on watching TV during the nationwide lockdown.

Others admitted crying at night because they were mired in poverty while the country was shutdown.

Nearly nine in 10 of those quizzed were spending substantially more than before on food, electricity, and other essentials because were stuck at home much more.

Some 83% said the crisis hampered their ability to pay for food, 76% said it hit their ability to pay utility bills and 47% their ability to afford housing costs.

Some 53% said it hampered their ability to pay for child-related costs such as nappies, baby products and children’s clothes.

Child Poverty Action Group chief executive Alison Garnham said: “Low-income parents have been living under a cloud of anxiety in lockdown, trying to find money for family basics as their costs have been rising.

“That’s taken a very heavy toll on the health and wellbeing of the worst-affected parents and children.”

The majority of those questioned cited problems with the welfare system.

They included benefit levels being too low to cover basic living costs, especially for those who had previously been working; the long waiting period and additional delays in receiving the first Universal Credit payment, coupled with uncertainty in amounts received; the impact of the benefit cap on families who had been furloughed at less than their full pay; and difficulty in knowing where to look for advice on claiming benefits and other support.

About two-thirds had been working before the pandemic or had a partner who had been working.

Most of that group had either lost their job or seen a significant drop in their earnings or income from self-employment, including furloughed workers on less than full pay.

Experts fear rising levels of poverty as the Treasury begins to wind down the furlough scheme from next month.

The authors of today’s 54-page report called on the Government to raise child benefit by £10 a week and add an extra £10 a week to the child element within Universal Credit and child tax credits, extend free school meals to all families who receive UC or Working Tax Credit, and scrap the benefit cap – or at least suspend it during the pandemic.

Ms Garnham added: “As the Government’s Covid-19 emergency support schemes are tapered away in the coming months, more help will be needed for struggling families who have lost jobs or taken income drops.

“Otherwise they will have only more hardship on their horizon.”

At the height of the lockdown in April, demand for foodbank parcels rocketed.

Centres in the Independent Food Aid Network reported a 175% increase in demand, while the UK’s biggest food bank network, the Trussell Trust, reported an 89% rise.

The Trussell Trust’s director of policy and research Garry Lemon said last night: “We’ve seen more families needing help from foodbanks as the impact of coronavirus continues to hit people’s incomes.

“This isn’t right.

“The Government must ensure support is in place so people aren’t locked into poverty this winter, especially as projects like the furlough scheme are set to wind down in the coming months.

“The rising need for foodbanks is not inevitable; this can change.”

Away from the financial impact inflicted by the pandemic, households also revealed added stress fuelled by the crisis.

Nearly a quarter – 23% – experienced “relationship issues at home”, 49% suffered physical or mental health problems, and 45% took on extra caring responsibilities

Bishop of Durham Paul Butler said: “In these unprecedented times, we all need to ask ourselves urgently how we can help our neighbour.

“It is also imperative that the Government does all that it can to protect families and children by implementing the practical recommendations in this report.

“We all must play our part.”

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “The Government cannot allow families and children to bear the brunt of this crisis.

“Ten years of cuts by the Conservatives have taken their toll on low-income families.

“This pandemic must not be the catalyst for another decade of hardship.

“Government policies such as the benefit cap and sanctions are pushing families into poverty at a time when they need support the most.

“ Labour believes Universal Credit should be replaced with a system that offers a proper and fair social security safety net and decent support to all.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: “Universal Credit is providing a vital safety net to those affected by the pandemic and we have injected more than £9.3billion into the welfare system – including increasing UC by up to £1,040 a year – to help those in most need.

“With Universal Credit urgent payments are available and throughout the pandemic we have supported people on low incomes by introducing income protection schemes, mortgage holidays and additional support for renters.”