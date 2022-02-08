Pope Benedict XVI, who is now retired, apologizes for the abuse but denies any wrongdoing.

Pope Benedict XVI, who is now retired, apologizes for the abuse he received but denies any wrongdoing.

After an independent report criticized his actions in four cases while archbishop of Munich, Germany, retired Pope Benedict XVI asked forgiveness for any “grievous faults” in his handling of clergy sex abuse cases on Tuesday, but denied any personal or specific wrongdoing.

Survivors of sexual abuse said Benedict’s lack of a personal apology or admission of guilt reflected the Catholic hierarchy’s “permanent” refusal to accept responsibility for priests’ rape and sodomy of children.

Benedict, who was 94 years old at the time, was responding to a letter from Jan.

Between 1945 and 2019, a German law firm was commissioned by the German Catholic Church to investigate how cases of sexual abuse were handled in the Munich archdiocese.

From 1977 to 1982, Benedict, the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, presided over the archdiocese.

The report criticized Benedict’s handling of four cases during his time as archbishop, accusing him of misconduct for failing to restrict the ministry of the four priests despite their criminal convictions.

The report also chastised his predecessors and successors, estimating that there had been at least 497 abuse victims and 235 suspected perpetrators over the decades.

The Vatican released a letter written by Benedict in response to the allegations on Tuesday, as well as a more technical response from his lawyers, who had previously provided an 82-page response to the law firm about his nearly five-year tenure in Munich.

“As an archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger was not involved in any cover-up of acts of abuse,” Benedict’s lawyers wrote.

They accused the report’s authors of misinterpreting their submission, claiming that they provided no evidence that Benedict was aware of any of the four priests’ criminal histories.

Benedict’s response was more nuanced and spiritual, though he went on to thank his legal team for their efforts before addressing the allegations or the abuse victims.

“In the Catholic Church, I’ve had a lot of responsibilities,” Benedict explained.

“The abuses and errors that occurred in those various locations during my mandate have only added to my pain.”

Benedict issued a “confession,” despite the fact that he…

