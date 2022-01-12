Pope Francis visits a local record store to look through vinyl records.

POPE Francis went to his local record store yesterday, looking like a true rock ‘n’ roll fan.

The 85-year-old Pope paid a visit to Rome’s Stereosound to bless the newly renovated store.

During his ten-minute visit, the owner of the store gave him a vinyl record, possibly by Guns n’ Rosaries, the Village Papal, Altared Images, or Amen at Work.

The Pope, who has spoken about the importance of music, may prefer a solo act such as Robey Williams or Olivia Newton John’s 3:16.

Following reports that Joe Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis was “unusually long,” Twitter trolls made the ridiculous claim that he “pooped himself.”

As false rumors spread that the commander in chief had a “bathroom incident” while in Rome, the hashtag (hashtag)PoopypantsBiden became popular.

“The word around Rome is that Biden’s meeting with the Pope was unusually long because Biden had a bit of a ‘bathroom incident’ at the Vatican and it had to be addressed prior to him leaving,” conservative strategist and commentator Amy Tarkanian tweeted.

“I know we make fun of it all the time, but this is the current rumor circulating in Rome.”

According to Meaww, there is no evidence to back up these wild claims.

During a press conference, Biden appeared to apologize to reporters for keeping them waiting.

“We were playing with elevators,” said the bumbling president.