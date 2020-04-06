Pope Francis Wants You to Give Up the Internet for Lent

People love to give up stuff for lent, especially if they’re one of those Jesus types, but usually it’s generic stuff like giving up smoking, drinking, meat, or something else entirely. This year Pope Francis has a better idea: he wants people to stop being so focused on the internet and TV.

in case you forgot in your pancake-induced coma, yesterday was Ash Wednesday which is a pretty big deal for the Christians, especially Catholics, and obviously the Pope was out doing his Popey business. And in a speech to an audience of 12,000 in St Peter’s Square he said that people should be giving up the internet.

Pope Francis encouraged people to “disconnect from cell phones and connect to the Gospel,” adding that Lent “is a time in which to turn off television and open the Bible”. That’s all well and good, Mr Pope, but the Bible doesn’t have Doctor Who, so I’ll give that specific option a miss.

His Popefulness also said that keeping chatter to a minimum can help the faithful better connect with God and hear what he has to say, something he claims the internet makes difficult. Apparently we live in an environment that’s “polluted by verbal violence” which are amplified by so many “offensive and harmful words” on the internet. So we should all disconnect until Easter and use that time to think about God and how Jesus wandered through the desert for the better part of a month.

That’s certainly a lot more serious than giving up chocolate.

At the very least it means you should try and be nicer to people on the internet if you can. Because what would God do in those situations? New Testament God, I mean, not the Old testament God who used to kill everyone whenever he got bored. [Vatican News via Engadget]

Photo by Ashwin Vaswani on Unsplash