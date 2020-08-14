PopSockets Face Masks Let You Match Your Phone to Your Plague Protection

You know those round things every influencer has on the back of their phone? The ones with quirky designs that telescope out so they can be used as finger grips / phone stands? They’re called PopSockets, and you can now match them to that 2020 fashion essential, the pandemic face mask.

PopSockets’ new range is a set of four masks with removable filters that match existing PopSockets designs. The black one is a bit dull, but the rest are cool:

Strangely, the site doesn’t link to the matching PopSocket or even suggest it as an add-on purchase – not amazing upselling there, folks. But you can search the design name and find it (even though the mask is called “Retro Floral” and the matching PopSocket is called “Showstopper” – seriously, get it together).

The masks are durable, reusable and washable, and include a PM (particulate matter) 2.5 activated carbon filter. The elastic ear loops are adjustable and you can bend the nose piece to the exact shape of your own schnoz, for improved comfort and safety.

You have to take the filter out before washing the mask, and it doesn’t actually say how many uses the filters are good for – presumably just one, which is not ideal when a pack of ten replacements costs £11.99.

The masks themselves are on sale now for £16.99.