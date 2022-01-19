‘Pork pie plot’: What we know so far about no-confidence letters as Boris Johnson’s leadership is threatened

‘Pork pie plot’: What we know so far about no-confidence letters as Boris Johnson’s leadership is under threat

This week, the PM’s leadership may be put to a vote.

Boris Johnson is on the verge of losing his job, with Tory MPs elected in the 2019 election reportedly turning against him.

On Tuesday, a group of “Red Wall” seat MPs allegedly met in what has been dubbed the “pork pie plot” to plan when they will submit their letters of no confidence.

According to reports, the group is planning to submit their letters after today’s PMQs.

According to recent reports, up to 20 letters may have already been sent before this.

Many MPs are awaiting the outcome of Sue Gray’s investigation into lockdown breaching parties at Downing Street, so it’s unclear whether the threshold for triggering a vote will have been met if they all submit letters.

Conservative MPs who are unhappy with Mr Johnson’s leadership met on Tuesday to discuss their concerns.

More than 20 MPs are said to have openly discussed how to remove him from office and plotted when they would submit their letters of no confidence collectively.

Because one of the rebels represents the constituency that includes Melton Mowbray, a Leicester town famous for baking the savory dish, the meeting has been dubbed the “pork pie plot.”

The group’s ringleader was identified as Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton, but she is said to deny plotting to depose the Prime Minister.

As colleagues become increasingly dissatisfied with Downing Street’s response to the party allegations, one backbencher from the 2019 intake told me there was a “sense of movement to things.”

“It’s quieter this week,” the MP added.

People were angry and making noises last week, but this week it’s quieter because people are plotting and mobilizing in private.”

Other backbenchers told me that No 10’s “Operation Red Meat” or “Operation Save Big Dog” would fail to quell the uproar over Downing Street parties.

“It’s not Operation Big Dog, it’s Massive C**k,” one MP joked, but added, “I’m not sure where it goes from here.”

We’re slowly approaching 54, but if we get there, he’ll win the no-confidence vote.

