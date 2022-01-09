PORN was accessed more than twice a day via the government’s internet network.

More than twice a day, the government’s internet network accessed PORN.

There were 2,590 attempts to gain access to X-rated websites, or 72 per month, or 2.3 times every 24 hours.

The Government Digital Service, which connects different departments, was the focus of the Freedom of Information figures.

Civil servants and visitors to the GDS building in Whitechapel, East London, can use it for various events such as training.

With 1,150 searches, Pornhub came out on top.

Redtube was accessed 16 times, Youporn 93 times, and porn.com 22 times by staff and guests.

“This kind of workplace behavior would not be tolerated in any other office, and certainly not in the heart of government,” Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said.

“People don’t end up on those sites by accident,” the Taxpayers’ Alliance’s Danielle Boxall said.

“Wifi funded by taxpayers must be improved.”

Boris Johnson made an appearance on Pornhub in 2016.

The PM gave a post-victory Brexit speech, which was dubbed “Dumb British blond f**** 15million people all at once.”

The Cabinet Office includes the GDS.

It remained silent on the subject.

“The FOI is specific to the GDS only,” the office stated in response to the information request.

MPs, peers, and staff used parliamentary computers to access pornography 24,000 times in 2018.

The parliamentary filtering system blocked 113,208 attempts in 2016, compared to 213,020 the year before.