Pornhub Launches SFW Parody Site Scrubhub That’s All About Washing Those Filthy Hands

Pornhub is assisting to spread out the message that individuals need to be washing their hands by introducing a parody site, with the contributions going to two charities that have actually emerged in reaction to the pandemic like a pair of swollen penises, cocked, packed, and prepared for action. Look, this is a gently porn-related tale, so there’s obtained to go to least one reference to genitalia.

The satirical video clips come under the groups you would usually discover on the website with all the shagging, masturbating, and also whatever behind the paywall – which is complimentary right now by the method, if you’re curious as to what exists beyond the complimentary material. You’ll locate such treasures as Washing My Hot Fortnite Playing Stepbrother Brad As He Sprays Me, * MILF ALERT * THIS HOT MOM PREPARES TO TURN THE HOT HEAT ON!!!!!!, and SOAPY BLONDE TEEN STRIPTEASE … WATCH HER JEWELS COME OFF – every one of which are SFW. The entirety of Scrubhub is SFW. Corey Price, Pornhub vice head of state, stated:

“Over the previous few weeks, the one point that has actually been duplicated by literally every person– politicians, scientists, celebrities and also athletes– has actually been the importance of washing your hands thoroughly with soap as well as water to secure versus this infection. Some individuals have encouraged vocal singing tunes with earworm effects (Beyonce’s ‘Love On Top’ carolers for instance), some have advertised hashtags for social media difficulties and others have created amusing memes that riff on mainstream and also Internet culture.

“We thought this provided an one-of-a-kind opportunity for Pornhub to bring some joy to something that has come to be so mundane and repetitive. We enjoy collaborating with gifted creatives – in this instance alongside Ani as well as Suzy – and are happy to debut Scrubhub. Often lighthearted content can be cleansing as well as assist cultivate a feeling of social communication. Allow’s all come with each other and do our component to remain risk-free as well as eventually defeat this virus.”

Any type of donations submitted will be distributed to Invisible Hands, a charity formed around volunteers that delivers materials to those most at risk from the virus; as well as Frontline Foods, which donates well balanced meals from restaurants that have actually been impacted by the pandemic to LA medical care workers.

The philanthropic initiatives adhere to the website’s contribution of 50,000 medical masks to first -responders in New York, EUR50,000 to European organisations for masks as well as medical tools, and also $25,000 to Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP).

As long as this is a parody site, there’s bound to be a person out there who gets their rocks off to this, and also they’ve simply struck it rich. If just the virus required everybody to wash their feet – can you imagine exactly how prominent that site would be?