Pornhub Premium Is Free for the Whole World for the Next Month

Pornhub is doing the lord’s work in these unprecedented times of self-isolation, quarantines, and lockdowns. While we’re stuck at home, perhaps seeing only a handful of people or fewer every day, we can now watch other humans boinking for free. I’m talking top tier, weird shit. You just have to commit to being at home.

The promise to do your part is largely based on trust, but Pornhub knows that once you’ve ticked the box to say you’re doing your part, you won’t be going anywhere once the world of Pornhub Premium opens its metaphorical legs and ushers you inside. So if you’re trying to avoid porn while you’re working at home, you can look forward to indulging in the site’s premium content when you clock off.

The site made its premium content free for all Italian users a couple of weeks ago when the country went into lockdown, and has even seen a surge in coronavirus-related porn, because this is the internet, so what else would you expect? But the latest move goes above and beyond, because it’s not just free porn that’s on offer. Here’s what else Pornhub has announced it’ll be doing to fight the pandemic:

Pornhub will also be offering its models 100 per cent of their video sales, minus the processing fee, for the duration of April. The site has also seen an increase of 15 per cent in sales compared to last month, which just shows we’re all pulling together to lend each other a hand. That’s hopefully been washed – we know where it’s been. Corey Price, Pornhub VP, said:

“With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time. We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve.

“When a global human crisis happens, it is up to everyone to work together to help support the community. We have always been a global community, hosting over 130,000 models from every corner of the earth. We stand by our performers and models and we will continue working on other projects to assist the community during this challenging time.”

If you’d like to join the fight against COVID_19, grab your lube and a sock (tissues are a precious commodity now. You can’t waste them on a wank), and head over to the sign up page to get your free premium porn. Let us know what you find north of the paywall.