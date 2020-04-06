Pornhub Traffic Has Been on the Rise the World Over Since We’re All at Home With Nothing to Do

The lockdown has left a lot of people stuck at home – either working, on furlough, or well-and-and-truly shafted – and the coping mechanism in these uncertain times is something we all take comfort in: a good old wank.

Pornhub has released its latest data on usage since the outbreak, and UK users really didn’t waste any time in making a start on their lockdown activities once Boris Johnson broke the news that we’d all be indoors for three weeks. The Prime Minister’s announcement came on the evening of March 23, which was followed by a small surge of four per cent traffic increase. The next day, the pants were off, with a 19 per cent increase. By March 25, people were still riding the ‘stay at home’ high, with traffic up by almost 27 per cent.

Things calmed down a bit by Sunday at the end of the first week, because there’s only so much friction a crotch can take, but with the start of the second week in lockdown, traffic was up by 20 per cent. Interestingly, the peak also came at the same time that Pornhub announced that its premium content would be made free for everyone for 30 days. Guess we all flocked there at the same time to see what could possibly lie beyond the paywall and if it’s worth paying for, what with all of the already-free porn floating around the internet to fill your boots with.

Image credit: Pornhub

Similarly, when Italy went into lockdown, Pornhub offered residents free premium access and saw a huge spike in traffic of 27 per cent. The UK governments can’t even get people to stay in their houses on a sunny weekend; truly Pornhub is working miracles.

Image credit: Pornhub

Global traffic in general has been on the rise since self-isolation and quarantine measures started rolling out. Europe shot up first, after the first week in March, while the US only started catching up by around March 20, and has seen similar increases in traffic since then.

