Porte takes Tour Down Under overall lead

Australian cycling star Richie Porte has blitzed his rivals in a brutal stage three climb to stamp his authority on this year’s Tour Down Under.

Porte made his move early on Thursday’s final ascent to Paracombe up Torrens Hill Rd at the end of a 131km stage from Unley, leaving the peloton behind.

Australian Rob Power (Sunweb) was second, narrowly ahead of Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

In claiming his first stage win of the race, Porte takes ownership of the ochre jersey as the overall leader.

The Trek-Segafredo rider holds a six-second gap on two-time defending champion Daryl Impey.

“I felt good in the final and would’ve liked to have taken a little bit more time on Daryl,” Porte said.

“But you’ve got to take the victories when you can and I’ll savour this one.”