Portugal broadcaster RTP marks Lunar New Year with documentary series “Ni Hao China”

LISBON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Portugal’s public broadcaster RTP started on Saturday broadcasting a documentary series, called “Ni Hao China” (or “Hello China”), to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year which fell on Friday.

The documentary series was produced by RTP through a partnership with CCTV, a public service broadcaster and the largest television network in China. The series aimed to present 12 of the most interesting Chinese cities to the audience in Portugal.

On Saturday, two episodes were broadcast on RTP1 — the capital Beijing and the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou — revealing to the Portuguese major attractions of the cities, as well as their history, people, traditions, and gastronomy.

According to RTP, the objective is “to make known a Chinese reality that is not always known” to people in the Portuguese world.

“Over 12 episodes, we tour 12 Chinese cities and give voice to those who live there so that we can know how they live, how they reconcile ancient traditions with new technologies, how they deal with environmental issues, among other curiosities not always known,” RTP said.

In 2018, China and Portugal signed an agreement. A team of Portuguese journalists would be sent to China and a Chinese team to Portugal, trying to show the best that each country has in terms of tourism, society and other points of interest.

Over 12 episodes, “Ni Hao China” travels more than 5,000 kilometers through the cities of Beijing, Guangzhou, Macao, Nanjing, Shanghai, Xi’an, Chengdu, Tianjin, Qingdao, Lishui, Sanya, and Hangzhou.

The next documentaries in the series will be broadcast on Feb. 20 and 27, both at noon in Portuguese time.

The Chinese Lunar New Year started on Feb. 12, 2021 and will last until Jan. 31, 2022. Enditem