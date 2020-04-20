Portugal creates Biobank to study COVID-19

LISBON, April 20 (Xinhua) — The Portuguese Joao Lobo Antunes Institute of Molecular Medicine has created a Biobank to study COVID-19. By storing biological samples from patients diagnosed with the disease in the country the aim is to create a database that will enable experts to understand why people react differently to the new coronavirus.

“We started a collection because we feel that there is a great interest in characterizing the immune response of different patients to infection by COVID-19,” Sergio Dias, co-director of the Biobank and responsible for the initiative, told Xinhua.

“What we intend to do is create a repository of samples from COVID-19 patients, accompanied by respective clinical information, which can later be used in studies of immunological characterization of the response to COVID-19,” he explained.

For now, the Biobank does not carry out analyses. It only collects blood samples to obtain plasma, serum and circulating cells, said Dias, who is also a researcher linked to the University of Lisbon.

Blood samples are collected with the support of medical facilities in various regions of the country.

In this initial phase of the project, around 200 donors have been selected from four groups: hospitalized and recovered; admitted to intensive care in a complex clinical situation; cured of the disease with almost no symptoms; and doctors who had contact with patients who had tested positive for the virus.

“We know so little about this virus and how it interacts with its human host. Therefore access to clinical samples is scientifically and clinically extraordinarily relevant,” Dias said.

Biobanks’s samples will be made available to the entire international scientific community, he said.

“We know that other countries are creating similar Biobanks, for example, Spain and Luxembourg. We can share our know-how,” said the researcher.

Portugal is in the third period of the coronavirus state of emergency, which came into force on March 18 and runs until May 2. Enditem