Portugal offers 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 400,000, PM says

LISBON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Portugal has offered its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 400,000 people, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Wednesday.

The vaccination plan starts with vulnerable groups, including the elderly over 80 and those over 50 with some chronic diseases, Costa said during a visit to the Alvalade Health Center in Lisbon with Health Minister Marta Temido.

“The doses are limited, so we have to respect the order to make it reach those who need it the fastest and, finally, everyone,” said Costa.

Additionally, Temido warned “the vaccine will eradicate the pandemic, but it will be a long process, and that is why an effort is needed to maintain measures of isolation and sanitary security.”

Meanwhile, 236 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Jan. 26. Enditem