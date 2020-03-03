Portugal reports first COVID-19 case

LISBON, March 2 (Xinhua) — A Portuguese male national tested positive for the novel coronavirus, marking the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the country, the Portuguese Health Ministry announced here on Monday.

“There is a confirmed case and another case awaits a counter-examination,” Health Minister Marta Temido told a press conference.

Both patients were taken to a hospital in Porto and are in stable condition. The confirmed case is a 60-year-old doctor who had travelled to Italy, and the other a 33-year-old male who had returned from Spain.