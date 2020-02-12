Portugal starts DTT frequency migration to prepare for 5G rollout

LISBON, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — The change in Portugal’s national network of digital terrestrial television (DTT) began on Friday in the southern city of Sines, representing an essential step before the rollout of 5G mobile technology, Lusa News Agency reported.

According to a statement from the National Communications Authority (ANACOM), the Sines transmitter will change its frequency from channel 56 to 43.

“In this first phase, which ends on Feb. 27, 20 transmitters will be changed… The process will then continue northwards, with completion expected at the end of June,” said the statement.

ANACOM has said that the auction of 5G frequencies will start in April, and end in between June and August.