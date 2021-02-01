Portugal starts producing its first European certified ventilators

LISBON, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Portugal is starting to produce its first certified ventilators which meet Europe’s CE marking requirements, the Portuguese Medical Association (OM) said on Monday.

The ventilator is developed by the OM in conjunction with the company Sysadvance.

The ventilator, called the Sysvent OM1, was developed “during the pandemic with requirements to be used in intensive care,” being the “first developed in Portugal to achieve the CE marking,” said the OM in a statement.

Sysadvance said “it will start production of the ventilator immediately,” with the first units destined for Portugal and the Czech Republic.

According to the company, the Sysvent OM1 ventilator is “complementary to the oxygen generation systems, allowing a complete health solution” that can be used especially in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Enditem