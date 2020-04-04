Portugal’s coronavirus cases exceed 10,000

© Reuters / Rafael Marchante
FILE PHOTO: A man with a face mask walks into downtown Lisbon

LISBON (Reuters) – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Portugal surpassed 10,000 on Saturday when Health Minister Marta Temido called on citizens to step up their fight against the outbreak as there was still “no light” at the end of the tunnel.

“This fight is not a 100-meter race, but a long marathon,” said Temido at a press conference. “This is the time to reconcile fear and courage, the courage to stay at home, to help others, and to ask for help when we need it.”

Portugal has confirmed 10,524 coronavirus cases and 266 deaths. Health officials expect the outbreak to plateau in late May.

Portugal extended its state of emergency on Thursday by a further 15 days and tightened measures to restrict movements, especially during the normally busy Easter holidays.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony, editing by Christina Fincher)

