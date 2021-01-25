Portugal’s COVID-19 deaths top 10,000

LISBON, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — COVID-19 deaths in Portugal passed the 10,000 mark Saturday after a record 274 fatalities were counted in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

Saturday also saw the country’s daily infections hitting a new high at 15,333. To date, Portugal has recorded 10,194 deaths and 624,469 cases, DGS said.

The surge in infections and deaths in the past week — mainly attributed to the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain — has prompted the government to close schools for 15 days.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in Portugal and other countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 237 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 64 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Jan. 15. Enditem