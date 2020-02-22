Portugal’s Millennium bcp CEO says earnings are best…

LISBON, Feb 20 – Portugal’s largest listed lender, Millennium bcp, posted on Thursday what its CEO called “the bank’s best results in 12 years”, with a steep 12.4% rise in 2019 pre-tax profit as its net interest income rose almost 9% and it gained more clients.

Still, net profit edged up just 0.3% to 302 million euros ($326 million) as it paid more tax.

The bank also slashed its exposure to bad loans and other non-performing assets by a quarter to 4.2 billion euros, while its CET1 solvency ratio edged higher to 12.2% from 12% at the end of 2018.

“It’s an absolutely positive result in a very challenging environment,” CEO Miguel Maya told a news conference, referring mainly to ultra-low interest rates in the euro zone.

“2019 was an adverse year for the financial sector … we’ve all seen the evolution of monetary policy, the whole topic of trade wars, Brexit and economic slowdown,” he said.

Millennium bcp’s net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose to 1.55 billion euros, while pre-tax profit jumped to 627 million euros.

Core revenue, or NII plus fees and commissions charged by the lender, rose about 7% to 2.25 billion euros, the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Victoria Waldersee, writing by Andrei Khalip; editing by David Evans)