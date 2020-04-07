Portuguese agribusiness suffers from pandemic: association

COIMBRA, Portugal, April 6 (Xinhua) — Portugal’s agricultural sector faces serious problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing social isolation measures, the National Agriculture Confederation (CNA) said on Monday.

Pedro Santos, a member of CNA’s management, told Xinhua that the main problem for the small and medium-sized farming companies is that they are unable to sell their products.

“Our production outlets were completely damaged. We no longer have sales for restaurants, or in local markets, much less direct sales to the public,” said Santos.

The sales problem has affected mainly producers of flowers, vegetables and livestock, who need to maintain a constant flow of sales and are highly dependent on the sales during the period of the year.

The CNA official said that it is still too early to account for the loss, but it must be “millions of euros”, because the duration of the state of emergency is not yet known.

The state of emergency, first declared on March 18 and extended last Thursday, will run until April 17. However, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa indicated that the country may need four phases of state of emergency before bringing the pandemic under control and restoring the normalcy.

He said the government has announced some aid measures, but they have been insufficient so far.

He pointed out that a decision that could help a lot would be the reopening of local markets.

In addition, the CNA has asked the government to fight speculation and allow the direct sale of fruit and vegetables at home or on the road.

The association also asked for authorization for the movement of farmers during the state of emergency and in quarantine zones, for all the trips necessary to maintain the activity.

The application of these measures, the CNA explained, is essential to prevent the closure of thousands of small and medium-sized rural companies.

The Directorate-General for Health (DGS) announced on Monday that the COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 311 people and infected 11,730 in Portugal so far.