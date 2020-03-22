Portuguese Boy Scouts Do Not Want to Leave Jackie Kennedy’s Refuge | Global World Blog

To say that the word of boy scout has no superpowers: has held back plans for a multi-million dollar marriage. The purchase of the legendary and glamorous Portuguese Comenda Palace, which hosted Jackie Kennedy, widow of US President JFK, faces the claim of the local group of sculptors, who has inhabited the estate for twenty years.

It has taken 11 years for the Comenda palace to find a buyer. The starting price of the building was 45 million, but, according to what has transpired, foreign millionaires have only paid 16. The savings, however, they will have to allocate to works and litigation, it seems. Both processes without expiration date or amount to be specified.

First, the litigation. The Setúbal City Council has several lawsuits in progress because the new owners make public access to Albarquel beach difficult, although they also have another private sand area. The initial agreement between the municipality and the new property has been fulfilled in its strict terms, but the public parking and its access have been blocked, as has the popular picnic area; All of this has made the mayor’s office frightened, as he will always have in his hands – while they are renegotiating – the approval of the building permit and habitability permits. In addition to having declared the estate, three years ago, of supra-municipal interest.

However, the first problem for the new owners has arisen from an unexpected pressure group, Group 415 of the National Corps of Shields, the boy scouts Portuguese. For twenty years, the farm’s mill had been his refuge. At the end of January, they found themselves with the door in their noses, with the windows closed and the locks changed. “Throughout this period, we never give accounts to the owners of the property on the exclusive use of the Casa Abrigo, having paid for all the maintenance and conservation of the space and the surrounding area,” reads the statement from the president of the boy scouts locals, Nicole Novo. At the moment, the Justice has decreed a precautionary order on the mill.

The mill-refuge of the ‘boy scouts’ of Setúbal.

The hiking group refuses to leave their shelter on the Comenda farm, the same that hosted Jackie Kennedy and her children Caroline and John in 1963. Following the murder of her husband, the President of the United States, the widow arrived here on the advice of her sister Lee Radziwill and at the invitation of a mutual friend, the Earl of Armand, who has owned the estate since the late 19th century. Through this French diplomat, the Comenda palace reached its maximum glamor, with the visit of Jackie and her children. Later, his sister Lee and his friend, the writer Truman Capote, visited the estate in 1965. This stay is more documented.

In 1980, the Armad sold the estate to Portuguese Antonio Xavier de Lima, and two years after his death, in 2009, the family put it up for sale, without success until last December. The new owners have acquired many centuries of history (the estate was given to the discoverer Vasco de Gama), many problems – as they begin to verify – but also 600 wonderful hectares of forests, with various buildings, private beach that looks out onto the mouth from the Sado river, in the natural setting of the Sierra de la Arrábida.

The interior of the Comenda Palace.

More than a decade of neglect has deteriorated the building, with five floors and 24 rooms. Vandalism and robberies have been rampant for years, while the Cultural Heritage Directorate has filled out papers (since 2004) to declare the building and the site of special protection.

The statement will be late, with many of the stolen tile panels, sunken roofs, rotten original staircases, as well as the joinery of doors and windows. But for now, the new owners, whose identity is kept secret after the Seven Properties partnership, are going to have to deal with an unexpected and persistent drawback: the boy scouts.