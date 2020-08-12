Portuguese PM guarantees health security in UEFA Champions League

LISBON, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday that Portugal has all the conditions and guarantees “public and health security” during the decisive matches of the UEFA Champions League, which will be held in Lisbon from August 12 to 23.

“We are careful to prevent consequences. The Portuguese health system has a good response capacity,” said Costa in a videoconference with journalists from several international news agencies.

According to him, a “very strict protocol so that there are no risks” has been established with the supervision of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) and the agreement of UEFA (Union of European Football Associations).

The prime minister recalled, however, that the virus will continue to spread until there is a vaccine, but that Portugal is “attentive to prevent consequences”, stressing that a “favorable evolution of the pandemic” is visible in the Lisbon region.

Costa stressed that “Portugal’s borders are open to all countries of the European Union,” which includes fans from the eight clubs participating in the final matches of the football tournament.

He said that Portugal is confident in the success of the organization of this great event, citing the 2014 UEFA Champions League final and the 2004 European Football Championship.

The first game of the quarterfinals takes place on August 12, bringing together Atalanta against Paris Saint-Germain at the Luz stadium.

On Thursday, RB Leipzig clash against Atletico Madrid at the Jose Alvalade stadium.

On Friday, the meeting of two of the most winning European clubs takes place: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich at the Estadio da Luz stadium.

On Saturday, the last quarterfinal duel will witness Manchester City vs Lyon at the Jose Alvalade stadium. Enditem