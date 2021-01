LISBON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Portuguese incumbent President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is poised to win Sunday’s presidential election, according to the projections of RTP, SIC and TVI.

The projections of the three leading TV channels said that Rebelo de Sousa will win over 50 percent of the votes, SIC news reported.

A Pitagorica exit poll, released by the Europe Elects, also showed that the incumbent president will win 56.4-60.4 percent of the vote in the first round of elections. Enditem