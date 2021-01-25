Portuguese president wins re-election in landslide victory: partial results

LISBON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Incumbent Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was re-elected in Sunday’s presidential election, partial results showed.

With 99.91 percent of votes counted, Rebelo de Sousa won a landslide victory by garnering 60.7 percent of the votes, while former member of European Parliament (MEP) Ana Gomes came second with 12.97 percent of the votes, ahead of right-wing party Chega candidate Andre Ventura, who followed third with 11.9 percent of the votes, the results showed.

Portugal’s presidential election was held with lockdown measures in place under the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in an abstention rate of 61.46 percent, official data showed.

The re-elected president in his victory speech sent condolences to the fatal victims of COVID-19.

He said he knows that the Portuguese people “don’t want an endless pandemic, a crisis with no end in sight,” but that “they want the pandemic to be under control as soon as possible, a job recovery, and to get out of this almost frozen year of life torn to a horizon of hope.”

“The Portuguese, by reinforcing their vote and renewing their confidence, want more convergence, stability, building bridges, demanding social justice and, more urgently, the management of the pandemic. From that sign, I will learn some lessons,” he said.

Rebelo de Sousa’s another five-year term will start on March 9, 2021. Enditem