‘Positive thinking can gird the body against viruses’

ISTANBUL

As people across the globe try to find ways to cope with the novel coronavirus, a Turkish quantum thinking technique trainer is urging positive thought as one powerful tool against the disease.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Anil Sehirlioglu said that amid the pandemic, people should pay attention to their mental health as much as what they eat and drink.

“Because unhappiness is the emotion that weakens the immune system the most,” said Sehirlioglu, who is based in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 170 countries and territories, with the World Health Organization declaring it a pandemic.

“Right now, being emotionally strong and being at peace with ourselves is what we need to pay attention to most,” she added.

According to Sehirlioglu, this is just the right time to “turn to our inner world and strengthen our personal space and emotions.”

Joy, laughter, and peace have a profound effect on our immune system, she added.

“We may not feel like this right now,” she said, “but we need to question how long we felt and experienced [these feelings] before we came across coronavirus in our lives.”

Sehirlioglu said that physical and mental health affect each other.

“Of course we care about our physical health, but mental health also directly affects our immune system,” she added.

The rapid spread of coronavirus has sown widespread fear and anxiety.

While some countries went into total lockdown, others, including Turkey, ordered the closure of all restaurants, cafes, and bars, urging the public to stay home to stem the virus’ spread.

Sehirlioglu suggested that people who have to stay indoors during the outbreak do meditation exercises, read books on personal development, and watch feel-good films.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has now surpassed 435,000, while the death toll is over 19,000 and almost 112,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.