Possibility of novel coronavirus transmission through agricultural products is low: expert

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — The possibility of the novel coronavirus transmission by contaminating agricultural products, such as vegetables, meats and fruits, via droplets and contact transmission is low, a Chinese expert said Sunday.

Feng Luzhao, a researcher with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press conference in Beijing that the transmission of the coronavirus through the fecal-oral route, or via the digestive tract is yet to be confirmed.

He suggested that raw vegetables, meats and fruits should be washed with running water, in the meantime, people should only eat cooked vegetables and meats and better eat fruits without peels.

The virus would die in 30 minutes at a temperature of 56 degrees Celsius, Feng said, adding that cooking temperatures usually reach 100 degrees Celsius or even higher.

Feng urged people to wash their hands more frequently, especially after dealing with these agricultural products. He also advised people to use different kitchen wares, like cutting boards and knives, for raw and cooked food, respectively.

Chen Da, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, said at the Sunday’s press conference that a total of 350 tonnes of vegetables from the city of Shouguang, Shandong Province, had been allocated to Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.

Chen added that the country has arranged an additional 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork reserves for Wuhan, and among which, 2,000 tonnes of frozen pork will be transported to the city in recent days.

The overall confirmed novel coronavirus pneumonia cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 37,198 by the end of Saturday, and a total of 811 people had died of the disease.