Post-Brexit immigration plan ‘will slash EU unskilled arrivals by 90,000 a year’

The government’s post-Brexit immigration system could slash unskilled arrivals from the EU by 90,000 a year.

However, the reduction could be offset by a rise in skilled workers coming to the UK under the Australian-style blueprint.

Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel are understood to have signed off on the new points-based arrangements last week. It will be put to full Cabinet on Friday – after Mr Johnson carries out his long-awaited reshuffle.

They should come into effect on January 1 next year after the Brexit transition period ends and the UK no longer needs to follow Brussels rules.

Mr Johnson has insisted he wants to ‘bear down’ on immigration, but ditched the previous Tory targets of the ‘tens of thousands’. Official figures showed net long-term migration was 212,000 in the year to June.

It is understood the new scheme will scrap the route into the UK for unskilled migrants.

That could cut immediately numbers of unskilled EU migrants by 90,000 a year.

But officials are said to have predicted a rise in skilled migrants coming to the UK – which was 65,000 a year on the most recent estimate.

Under existing rules, skilled migrants from outside the EU must have a job offer with a minimum salary of £30,000.

But this threshold is expected to be lowered to £25,600. That would be in line with a recent report from the independent Migration Advisory Committee.

Workers earning less could still get a visa to work in the UK if they work in a sector with a skills shortage.

Speaking good English or having an ‘outstanding’ educational background will add ‘points’ towards getting a visa.

A letter outlining the details of the policy is being sent to Cabinet this weekend, ahead of the meeting on Friday.