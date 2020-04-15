Post Office Extends Its Ask-a-Friend Cash Access Scheme to Support Vulnerable Customers

If you’re struggling to get out and about during the pandemic, fret not! The post office just made your life a little bit easier by extending its service that allows a friend to pop out and get your cash for you.

Payout Now has been made available to all UK banks, building societies and credit unions, and while the service is usually limited to a named individual to collect cash on the account holder’s behalf, the rules have been relaxed given the current state of affairs. Now you can ask a ‘trusted individual’ to nip out for you and withdraw cash on you behalf using a barcode voucher sent out via text, email, or in the post, that can be exchanged in a Post Office branch.

The Fast PACE service, which lets you cash cheques for cash at the Post Office has had a similar amendment that lets someone else act on your behalf to go and get your money for you. Martin Kearsley, banking director at the Post Office, said:

“Being able to easily access cash is a vital service for older people and those self-isolating. Our Payout Now and Fast PACE services mean they can access cash quickly and securely to repay someone for a helpful service like shopping, or simply manage their finances, providing peace of mind that cash can be securely sourced with the help of any trusted helper.”

You’ll need to contact your bank or building society to set up these services, and you can find out more about the process here. [Post Office]