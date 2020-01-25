Pot Noodle maniac attacked neighbour in row over broken kettle

William Stewart, 20, reached boiling point and punched Andrew Dawson in the chest

Police are hunting a Pot Noodle maniac who attacked his neighbour for breaking his kettle.

Stewart failed to turn up to court to be sentenced for the assault and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The court heard how Stewart “lived on Pot Noodles and coffee” and lashed out after discovering the neighbour had broken the kettle.

Stewart, from Perth, had admitted assaulting Mr Dawson by punching him last September.

He also admitted breaching the peace at Greyfriars Hostel in Perth on July 4 by shouting, swearing and pushing a bin.

Tina Dickie, prosecuting, told the court the pair had a row in the communal area at a block of flats.

She said: “The accused was antagonising him, calling him a grass. He told Mr Dawson he was going to get his girlfriend to hit Mr Dawson’s girlfriend, who is pregnant.

“The accused punched Mr Dawson once to the chest/shoulder area and left heading immediately back up the stairs.”

Pauline Cullerton, defending, told Perth Sheriff Court the pair have a “bit of history”.

She said: “The complainer had stolen his kettle and that caused him anxiety because he lives on Pot Noodles and drinks coffee.

“He arrived home one day to find the kettle smashed.”

Sheriff William Wood said: “There’s a background and a history and you lost control.

“You have to understand that. You need to screw the nut and behave yourself.”