LHASA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The Potala Palace in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region will be shut down from Jan. 27 until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, local authorities said Sunday.

The Potala Palace, a local landmark, is a model of ancient architecture and home to over 100,000 pieces of cultural relics. It was listed as a key national cultural relic in 1961.