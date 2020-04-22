Potential Crop Pickers Say the Farmers Prefer Imported Labour Anyway

Those applying for the vast number of suddenly vacant crop harvesting jobs across the country say they’re struggling to convince farmers to give them a fair shot at it, with the bosses of our fruit and veg production firms now accused of favouring overseas migrant labourers and the old pre-March 2020 ways of doing things.

The Guardian has collated some of the claims, which include workers asked to share on-site accommodation with three or four others – and living on-site appears to be compulsory with some employers, even for workers living nearby – and basket loads of applicants are saying they’ve been told no jobs are available or that everything has been filled besides. And this is despite the news always saying farmers can’t find local UK-based labour for love or, more crucially, money. What a quandary.

However, the National Farmers’ Union says there’s perhaps been a mismatch between supply and demand and expectations right now, as the UK crop picking season has not yet peaked, as anyone nursing a few weak windowsill tomato plants and clearly doomed brassicas through these cold nights will attest. As in, there’s no point baffling a farmer with your CV right now despite what the papers say, as the raspberries won’t be ready until May; so don’t turn up on his doorstep in a suit and expect a formal appraisal and offer of work just yet.

Turn up on the day when he’s desperate and it’s going to rain tomorrow and he’s effed if he doesn’t get 175,000 of his perishable items in by the end of today, seems to be the approach, then he’ll pay you cash and let you sleep wherever you want, even in the recently renovated Top Barn that’s usually saved for the stupid B&B guests from the city. [Guardian]

Image credit: Unsplash